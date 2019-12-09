Blackpool and the Fylde college students get out on the building site

Construction students from Blackpool and The Fylde College saw their lessons brought to life with a visit to an ongoing housing development.

The 15 trainee builders were able to tour the Persimmon Homes Coastal Dunes site at St Annes, meeting experienced tradesmen and learning more about current construction techniques.

Blackpool and The Fylde College lecturer Michael Burke said: “Our HNC Construction and the Built Environment programme aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge to enjoy a long and successful career in this industry.

"Site visits, like this one to an active Persimmon Homes development, allow the trainees to gain a greater understanding of the latest construction technology, how theory is put into practice in the real world, and underpins the importance of health and safety on site.”

Many past students of the college’s HNC course have progressed into careers as site managers, project managers and building control surveyors for internationally recognised companies.

John Roocroft, managing director of Persimmon Homes Lancashire, said: “Nationally we have struggled with a shortage of skilled tradesmen for a few years now, so it is imperative that we work with colleges and training providers to encourage more young people into the industry.”