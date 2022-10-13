The council's planning committee has approved proposals for new business and industrial units, a multi-purpose local hub and a new eastern gateway access road off Common Edge Road.

Funding towards the infrastructure includes £7.5m from Blackpool's £39.5m Town Deal.

The new road layout on Common Edge Road

The local hub will include a day nursery, retail outlets and a cafe, while the new access will link to Amy Johnson Way.

Planners say this will ease congestion at the existing business park which only has one entrance at the moment onto Squires Gate Lane.

Work on the new layout at Common Edge Road will include an improved access road to the sports facilities built in phases one and two, at the Division Lane junction.

That will be done first, followed by the creation of a new junction at Amy Johnson Way, a new spine road through the site and a new link road from Jepson Way.

The site of the new link road to Amy Johnson Way

There will also be a new signalised junction on Common Edge Road forthe spine road directly to the north of the existing cricket pitch, and works to the Common Edge Road/School Road junction including removing the Jepson Way connection from that junction.

Claire Parker, senior planning consultant at Cassidy and Ashton, told the meeting: "Overall the proposal will result in significant economic benefits to the borough.

"The development will attract new, expanding businesses to the area with provision of flexible plots that can accommodate larger footprint occupiers which are not currently available in Blackpool and Fylde."

She added the new road infrastructure would help ease traffic congestion in the area.

She said: "The associated highways infrastructure will enable this parcel of land to be opened up for development while also providing access through to the existing business park and also to the Enterprise Zone.

"The alternative route is being created with the intention of reducing peak time congestion in the area."