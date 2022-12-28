Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone among best in country as investment ramps up

Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone is one of the best performing in the county

The enterprise zone is a 25 year long term project aimed at creating skilled jobs and underpinning the Fylde coast economy.

More than £84m is expected to be ploughed into the venture during its lifetime up until 2041.

Businesses at Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone

It is currently one of the best performing enterprise zones in the country, having already enabled the creation of more than 2,100 new jobs in growth sectors with 130 companies locating on to the site.

The overall target is to attract 180 new businesses, 5,000 jobs and £300m of private sector investment.

The first phase has focused on the eastern sector at Common Edge Road including new sports facilities with 12 new grass pitches completed in October 2021.

Additional investment in new changing rooms and spectator pavilion, a floodlit 3G pitch, floodlit rugby pitch and training area, 194 space car parking and improved road access to the site, will be fully open in 2023.

Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone

The second phase of activity will focus on Blackpool Airport which is within the borough of Fylde, although work on both phases is expected to overlap.

Higher building and material costs due to inflation may delay some elements of development.

One of the most recent successes was the arrival of carbon fibre specialist Multi-ply which opened its £8m new building in 2022, with the site becoming fully operational in March.

Other inquiries from potential new businesses are also in the pipeline.

Multi-ply is among the recent new additions

Coun Mark Smith, cabinet member for business, enterprise and job creation on Blackpool Council, said: “As part of the next phase of delivering the essential infrastructure for further growth the council is continuing investing in the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone with an additional £14m of prudential borrowing (to be recouped from business rates growth) to support the delivery of the new spine road to complement the funding received as part of Blackpool’s Town Deal.

“Investment in the Enterprise Zone allows the retention of considerable assets and infrastructure at the completion of the project, including Blackpool Airport and the Common Edge sports facilities.

"It will also have provided increased job opportunities, improved roads and income generated from business rates.”

Here are some of the highlights -

