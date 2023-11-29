Would you like the opportunity to work in Air Traffic Control at Blackpool Airport – here’s how you can apply.

Blackpool Airport is entering a new and exciting era; with major equipment changes and facilities improvements planned to develop Blackpool Airport.

The airport is looking for an Air Traffic Services Assistant working in the control tower, and an Air Traffic Services Manager.

Blackpool Airport Operations Ltd (BAOL) is an important hub for aviation and employment for the Fylde Coast, providing a gateway to the North Wests business and leisure destinations, with 40,000 movements last year.

Aerial photo Blackpool Airport

Air Traffic Services Manager

The application reads: ‘The Air Traffic Services Manager (ATSM) is a member of the Airport’s Senior Leadership team (SLT) and is responsible to the Managing Director and Board for the management of Air Traffic, Air Traffic Engineering and Meteorological Services for the Airport, ensuring we maintain regulatory compliance for the maintenance of our ANSP Certification, and for continuing to meet our current and future customer requirements.

‘The ATSM is also responsible for the overall direction and supervision of ATC and personnel, recognising the importance of Human Factors ensuring staff are trained to meet requirements, being able to assess and provide best practice guidance and providing subject matter expert advice to the Managing Director, SLT and the Board.’

Air Traffic Services Assistant

The application reads: ‘Upon completion of training circa – £22,672 per annum

We currently have a vacancy for an Air Traffic Services Assistant to join our ATS team, working in the control tower.

You will be required to work as part of a team, have the capability to take self-responsibility and work on your own initiative when required. Teamwork and effective communication is essential in providing a safe and efficient Air Traffic Service.

As an Air Traffic Services Assistant you will be supporting the Controller in their duties by:

Updating weather reports

Taking bookings from Pilots and providing the ATCO with accurate flight information

Using aviation specific software

Responding to queries on the phone and via email

Liaising with other departments via phone and radio

Carrying out delegated actions during emergencies

Airside driving and carrying out airfield inspections

Qualities essential for the role:

Strong interpersonal skills

Flexibility

Ability to multitask and work under pressure

Ability to prioritise workload

Mental dexterity

Attention to detail

Strong literacy, numeracy and computer skills

Excellent telephone manner

Excellent customer service skills

Qualifications/Experience essential for the role:

5 GCSEs grade C (4) and above to include Maths and English

Driving Licence’