Blackpool accountants reaches the big 5-0 for training

Champion Accountants has reached the milestone of 50 industry qualifications achieved by staff in the last five years.

With practices in Blackpool, Manchester, Preston and Chester, the accountancy group aims to offer young people the opportunity to build successful careers, supporting them throughout professional exams, while also giving trainees the chance to earn a competitive salary by providing viable alternatives to University and apprenticeships.

A total of 186 exams have been passed by Champion Accountants staff during the last five years. Ged Cosgrove, group managing partner said: “We seek out people with a strong academic background combined with the desire to start a career in accountancy.

"In return, we provide excellent training packages, great progression opportunities and a number of other benefits. Our reputation is built on excellence for our clients, so it pays to recruit, build and retain the very best talent through ongoing development and progression.”

Many of Champion Accountants’ 100+ team have risen through the ranks during their careers.

Both Blackpool director, Debbie Thorn and audit and accounts manager, Susan Riley, began as trainees.

Susan said: “A lot has changed since I was a trainee but studying accountancy and working at the same time enables you to put the theory into practice, helping you to pass your exams whilst also developing at work.

“As a client and staff manager I seek out trainees who show interest in the sector by gaining work experience and are motivated self-starters.”