Bispham pub gets £300,000 facelift

The Albion pub in Red Bank Road cut the ribbon and welcomed guests after a two-week closure which saw expansion work carried out in its restaurant area, creating 10 new jobs.

The pub, which runs under the Sizzling Pubs banner, promises to offer customers a new “extensive food menu,” and staff intend to arrange fundraising events for local charities.

Manager Jake Clarke said: “We’re incredibly excited about the new change and are looking forward to welcoming the people of Bispham to come and see what the new Albion is all about.

Millie Smith, Dawn Debelle Whitty, Nat Smith, Chelsea McKenzie, general manager Jake Clarke, Vicky Olver, Sam Loughnan and Sam McKenzie celebrate the reopening of the Albion pub after its £300,000 renovation.

“The Albion is a huge part of the local community and the remodel has given the pub a new lease of life.

“We hope our regulars are looking forward to seeing the new look.”

As well as new additions to the restaurant area, the pub also hoped to be the local hub for sporting events.

“We’re looking to support local charities and host a variety of events,” Jake continued.

The Albion, in Red Bank Road, Bispham.

“With over 10 screens and two projectors, we are the go to place for live sport.

“We’ll also be hosting live music and regular quizzes .

“When you next visit the pub, make sure to ask us about what’s coming up.”