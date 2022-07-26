BIBAs sponsor hails once in a generation opportunity for young people in Lancashire created by aircraft

BAE Systems is set to develop a flying demonstrator aircraft, the Future Combat Air Systems (FCAS), in the county and aims to fly it within the next five years with apprentices and graduates playing a key role in the programme.

In Lancashire, the company is hiring 179 apprentices who will start later this year and was recently named among the top ten apprentice employers in the country.

BAE Systems is sponsoring the Apprentice of the Year category at this year's Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs.

Nigel Davies, Head of Early Careers for the company's Air sector, said: "FCAS is an once-in-a-generation opportunity for people across Lancashire.

"Many of the apprentices, undergraduates and graduates who will be starting their careers with us this year will be at the forefront of the design, development and production of this concept demonstrator.

"We are proud to have recruited generations of apprentices from throughout Lancashire, equipping them with skills to be involved in the some of the most exciting engineering challenges - and FCAS presents another."

On top of its apprentice intake, BAE Systems is taking on 66 undergraduates and 70 graduates later this year.

Nationally, the company is hiring nearly 1,700 early careers candidates, a record number, with 939 of those taken on in apprenticeships and 751 graduates.

It was recently named the ninth best apprentice employer in the Department for Education’s Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers, joining the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy and British Army in the country's top ten employers.

