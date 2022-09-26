BIBAs 2022: these are the winners, including supermarket Booths, of the North West's leading business award
And the winners are...
North West supermarket chain Booths was named the Business of the Year .The family-owned business, which has 15 branches across the county, collected the prestigious award at the prize-giving ceremony.
It was one of 20 businesses which collected awards with Lancaster-based textile specialist Standfast & Barracks walking away with the Global Business of the Year and Medium Business of the Year prizes.
A sell-out crowd of more than 1,100 people were entertained by boyband BLUE performing a range of their hit songs in front of a celebratory and triumphant audience.
These are just some of the winners.