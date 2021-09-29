Best of Lancashire Awards: Glittering evening to celebrate the heroes in our communities

Best of Lancahsire Awards 2021

The Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette newspaper have teamed up with Marsden Building Society, Burnley to bring readers the Best of Lancashire Awards.

Since the start of the pandemic, many of us have seen people and organisations in our communities who have gone the extra mile to help others.

These awards, to be held at the Crow Wood Hotel and Spa in Burnley on September 30, are to recognise those who have made a difference, with nominations made by members of the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judging panel for the Awards has been made up of the editors from the Lancashire Post, Blackpool Gazette and the Burnley Express newspapers, as well as representatives from our sponsors.

Nicola Adam, editor of the Blackpool Gazette said: "The last few years have been remarkable, not just for the pandemic, but because it has showcased the very best of humanity, the most determined in business, the most creative in adversity and the most selfless in life.

"It absolutely restores my faith in humanity to see what has been achieved here in Lancashire and these awards celebrate the very best. Just making it on our shortlist deserved a huge well done and our winners deserve every accolade. Lancastrians really are the best."

There will also be a surprise Ambassador of the Year award presented on the night.

Follow the awards on social media by searching the hashtag #BestofLancs

The categories:

Community Champion Award

Sponsored by Progress Housing Group, this award recognises individuals or community groups who have worked tirelessly supporting the local community, particularly looking out for others during the coronavirus lockdown and beyond.

Nominees are:

Amazing Graze

Stephen Wilson

Steven Wilcock

Pride of Lancashire

Sponsored by Marsden Building Society, this will be awarded to an individual or group whose efforts locally, nationally or internationally have embodied the Lancastrian spirit and whose achievements have consistently made you proud to be from Lancashire.

Nominees are:

Strictly NHS

Let's Grow Preston

Rafiq Patel

Environmental Sustainability Award

As part of the race to Net zero, we want to recognise the businesses who are playing their part by reducing their environmental impact.

Nominees are:

Crow Wood Hotel and Spa Resort

Recycle IT

River Ribble Trust

999 Hero Award

Sponsored by Spire Fylde Coast Hospital, this award goes to someone who has made an outstanding contribution to saving the life/lives of others or has helped to avert disaster by their quick actions in an emergency.

Nominees are:

Jodie Sutcliffe

Kyle Cudlip

Paul Markham

Act of Bravery Award

Sponsored by Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, this award recognises individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and bravery whilst serving for our country and in everyday life.

Nominees are:

Cleo Keenan

Lauren Maguire

Paul and Mark Bryan

Grass Roots Sports Award

Sponsored by Burnley College, this award recognises the unsung sporting heroes whose teamwork and determination have kept things going throughout the pandemic.

Nominees are:

Anthony Moran

John Pilling

Linda Moores

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsored by the Porsche Centre Preston. This award recognises a person who has been active in the business community for 25 years or above, has shown outstanding leadership characteristics throughout their career and has inspired and developed others to achieve similar success.

Nominees are:

Babs Murphy

Doreen Lofthouse

John Child

Young Person of Courage Award

Sponsored by the Greater Lancashire Hospital, this award will go to a youngster who has shown courage in the face of adversity.

Nominees:

Annie Christopher

Maddison Farrar

Rachel Pownall

Armed Forces Hero Award

Sponsored by Daniel Thwaites, this award recognises inspirational individuals and teams, who are current or former members of the armed forces, who have played a significant role in supporting our communities.

Nominees are:

Adele Wilkinson

Cpl James Kirby

Rick Clement

Inspirational Young Adult

Sponsored by Sponsored by Excel Fostering, this award is for a young person whose actions have given us real hope for the future.

Nominees are:

Anthony Karker

Jodie Sutcliffe

Maddison Farrar

Charity Fundraiser Award

Sponsored by the Crow Wood Hotel and Spa, this award will be given to an individual or organisation that has worked tirelessly to raise funds for a great cause, going to incredible lengths and showing exceptional dedication.

Nominees are:

Dance Floor Heroes

Neil Hailwood

Strictly NHS

Green Champion Award

Sponsored by Panaz, this award recognises an individual or community group who have actively worked on improving green living in the community.

Nominees:

Elaine Sutton

Let's Grow Preston