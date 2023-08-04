News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering baby boy in Blackpool
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Banardos 32 Abingdon St, Blackpool FY1 1DABanardos 32 Abingdon St, Blackpool FY1 1DA
Banardos 32 Abingdon St, Blackpool FY1 1DA

Best charity shops in Blackpool to find your preloved goods

With the current shift towards ethical fashion and sustainable goods, so many of us are thinking more about the origin of our clothing, furniture and household items – and for good reason.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:07 BST

With the current shift towards ethical fashion and sustainable goods, so many of us are thinking more about the origin of our clothing, furniture and household items – and for good reason.

If you’re looking to be more sustainable and perhaps save a few pounds, we’ve compiled a selection of the best second hand shops in Blackpoool for you to sift through.

Blackpool PDSA Charity Shop - 58, 48 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1DA

1. Blackpool PDSA Charity Shop

Blackpool PDSA Charity Shop - 58, 48 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1DA Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
British Heart Foundation

2. British Heart Foundation

British Heart Foundation Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Cancer Research - 27/29 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1LL

3. Cancer Research

Cancer Research - 27/29 Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 1LL Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Mind - 70 Clifton St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5EW

4. Mind

Mind - 70 Clifton St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5EW Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Cancer Research 6 Market Square, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5LW

5. Cancer Research

Cancer Research 6 Market Square, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5LW Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Cat Paws Charity shop

6. Cat Paws Charity shop

Cat Paws Charity shop Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Trinity Charity Shop - 153 Devonshire Rd, Blackpool FY3 8BA

7. Trinity Charity Shop

Trinity Charity Shop - 153 Devonshire Rd, Blackpool FY3 8BA Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Oxfam

8. Oxfam

Oxfam Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Page 1 of 1
Related topics:Blackpool