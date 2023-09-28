A national jewellery chain with a Fylde base is moving its headquarters from St Annes three miles down the road to Lytham.

Beaverbrooks has confirmed the impending switch, which it terms “a positive move for both our company and for jobs on the Fylde Coast”, but, as contract negotiations are still ongoing, the company is staying tight-lipped on details such as timescale, exact location in Lytham or exactly how many employees will be affected.

The firm, which has some 71 stores across the country, is currently based in Adele House, Park Road, St Annes, where the number of staff among the 1,000 or so total it employs nationwide is thought to run into the hundreds.

A spokesperson for Beaverbrooks said: "We can confirm that Beaverbrooks is moving from St Annes to a new premises in Lytham, and see this as being a positive move for both our company and for jobs on the Fylde Coast.

"Due to ongoing contract negotiations, we are unable to comment further at this stage, but more information will be released when we are in a position to.”

Beaverbrooks, which celebrated its centenary in 2019, was founded by three brothers, Isaac, Harry and Maurice Adlestone, who opened their first store in Belfast before targeting the North West of England and basing in St Annes in 1946.

They named their stores after Lord Beaverbrook who in the 1930s was known for his integrity.

A St Annes retail store, in The Square, closed in the 1980s and the current nearest store to head office is in Blackpool.

Beaverbrooks have more than 70 stores across the country.

The company has long prided itself on being a caring employer and also being very much involved in helping good causes.

At the 2021 UK Jewellery Awards, the company won in the Employer of the Year category as well as the coveted Retailer of the Year (six stores or more) category.

It launched the annual Blackpool fun run in 1982 and also, among other events, backs an annual bike ride raising money for the Fylde Coast’s Trinity Hospice and Brian House Children’s Hospice.

In addition, the company helped Blackpool Carers obtain their headquarters in Newton Drive, Blackpool, named Beaverbrooks House.