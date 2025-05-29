Barker Booth & Eastwood Solicitors Celebrate Back-to-Back Win at Coastal Radio’s Local Business Awards 2025

Blackpool – May 2025 - Leading Blackpool law firm Barker Booth & Eastwood is celebrating a major achievement after being named the winner of the ‘Professional Services Award’ for the second year running at Coastal Radio’s Local Business Awards 2025.

The prestigious event, held at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom welcomed over 900 guests from businesses from across the Fylde Coast. With winners chosen by public vote, the recognition highlights the firm's unwavering dedication to exceptional legal service and client care in the local community.

Donna Amos, Director and Head of Family Law, expressed her pride in the team’s continued success: “Being recognised once again by Coastal Radio’s Local Business Awards is a tremendous honour. This award reflects the passion, professionalism and hard work of our incredible team, who consistently go above and beyond for our clients.”

Jonathon Waterhouse,Director and Head of Conveyancing added: “It’s an honour to be celebrated for doing what we love - delivering reliable and accessible legal services to the communities of Blackpool and the Fylde Coast.’’

Team at Barker Booth & Eastwood

Barker Booth & Eastwood has been a respected name in the town’s legal landscape for over five decades, offering a broad range of legal services delivered with clarity, compassion and expertise. The firm has built a reputation for going above and beyond for clients - a key factor in their back-to-back win.

The team enjoyed a wonderful evening at the awards ceremony, celebrating their shared success and are looking ahead to another great year of supporting the community.