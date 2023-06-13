Craig Scott Allen is seeking to extend his licensing hours at Ronnie’s Bar on Whitegate Drive until midnight on week-days, to bring them in line with weekends when closing time is already midnight.

A member of the public, who lives above the premises, had objected to the application and claimed there were people “sat shouting in the seating area around 1am”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But licensing consultant Mark Marshall, representing Ronnie’s, told a town hall licensing panel held on Tuesday June 13, the bar was well run and had never been in any trouble with the authorities including the police.

Ronnie's Bar

He said many neighbours supported the bar, and the seating area closed to drinkers at 10pm although it was used as a smoking area, and was part of the entrance and exit to the premises.

He told the hearing Mr Allen “is an operator who does his best” and who “always bears in mind the neighbourhood.”

Mr Marshall added: “He is looking to keep the community on board, but also offer more for some of the people such as charity groups and football groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also in these financially difficult times any new opportunity to get money in the tills is important, with the cost of everything including stock and energy going up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to concerns around noise at 1am, Mr Allen said customers dispersed quickly after closing time.

He added: “We have had people randomly drinking on the street who have used our benches as a sit down area, but they are not our customers.”

The panel also heard there had been tensions with the neighbour when the fire brigade had to be called to an incident involving rubbish being burned in a back garden in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar opened around two-and-a-half years ago in premises formerly occupied by a Co-op store.