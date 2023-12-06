A unexpected piece of artwork featuring Boy George cropped up outside a Barton restaurant and it claims to be ‘Banksy’.

Restaurant owner Firoz Ali woke up to a shock when he arrived at his Barton restaurant to see a ‘Banksy’ drawing across the outside wall.

The Barton Bangla is an authentic family run Indian restaurant owned by Firoz Ali since 2006, however the newest addition to the restaurants exterior was painted in late November (28), earlier this year.

Posting to their social media, Firoz wrote: ‘Calling all Boy George fans!

The piece that shows 'Banksy’ special signature on the right-hand side is a tribute to Boy George and reads ‘Boy it’s good!’.

‘We're absolutely thrilled that someone has paid a tribute to the iconic Boy George at our restaurant! They've even added the lyrics "korma korma korma" by Boy George to the artwork.

‘But here's the thing... we're not quite sure how to interpret it! So, we're turning to you, our amazing community, for help!

‘Are there any passionate Boy George fans out there who could shed some light on the meaning behind this masterpiece? We'd love to hear your thoughts and insights!

‘Feel free to share your Boy George knowledge, favorite songs, or any anecdotes related to his incredible career. Let's celebrate the creativity and bring the magic of Boy George to life at our restaurant!’

Fans of the much loved eatery commented on the post trying to help Firoz in his appeal for the meaning of the piece.

Bernard Farrell said: ‘Happen let Boy George know he might come for one of your fantastic dishes.’

Michelle Woodruff: ‘Taken from his song karma (Korma) chameleon (meal again) maybe?!’