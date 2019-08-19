Bank kicks off Fylde coast school's new sports centre

A Fylde coast independent school will be opening the doors to its new state-of-the-art sports facility in September this year thanks to a seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK.

Rossall School will build on its history of sporting excellence with a multi-million pound sports centre that will house the North West’s first indoor hockey facility, a four-lane 50m sprint track, a long jump track, gym and a viewing gallery.

The new sports centre at Rossall School

The facility will also be open for the wider community groups to use, including League One football team Fleetwood Town, further cementing the Rossall School’s connections with the region.

As well as providing first-class sporting facilities for existing pupils, it is expected that the new centre will raise the profile of Rossall School at a national and international level.

The school leaders say they anticipate that the school’s current growth in pupil numbers will continue over forthcoming years. Following several years of planning and fundraising, work began on the project in August 2018 and is due to end this month.

Jeremy Quartermain, headmaster of Rossall School, said: “The funding we received from HSBC UK has enabled us to realise our plans and keep this superb project on schedule. It is one of the school’s most significant developments to date and our ambitious commitment to improving every aspect of the Rossall’s facilities is already enhancing our profile both locally and overseas.”

Jane Vila, HSBC UK relationship director for the region, said: It has been hugely insightful to see Rossall flourish as a both a centre of academic and sporting excellence, and a business.

he school is focused on the future with its clear strategic development plan and commitment to ensuring it has strong foundations upon which it can continue to develop”.

Ian Robinson, HSBC’s director of public sector and education, said: “We are delighted to support Rossall School in achieving its ambitions with such a fantastic facility which will benefit the school, students and the local community.”

Established in 1844, Rossall has a long history of sporting excellence. Sports alumni include England Rugby Union captain, Peter Winterbottom; Premier Hockey Club player, Jacob Draper; Lancashire cricket player, Toby Lester, and England and Lancashire cricketer, Nigel David Howard.