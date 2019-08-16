Car sales

Bangers on a budget: The best cars for under £500

Need a motor on a shoestring? We reveal some of the biggest bargains on the block.

We took a look at what's in the classifieds for under £500...

1. Toyota Yaris

The first-generation Toyota Yaris is far from a cool car (with the exception of T-Sport variants), but it is near-enough bulletproof mechanically as well as ferociously cheap to run.
2. MG ZS

So the MG ZS may now be just another crossover, but it was once a hot hatch. This beefed-up Rover 45 sports a fruity 2.5-litre engine it its most potent guise - though 1.8 cars are more common at this price
3. Ford Fiesta

The Ford Fiesta has long dominated the UK's top-selling car charts - and the result of that is there's an absolute boatload of them on the used market. A 500 budget will nab a well-used Mk V example
4. Nissan Micra

First-generation Nissan Micras might be the face of incredibly cheap motoring. Though its looks may be questionable these little Japanese machines are known to be reliable and very affordable to run.
Page 1 of 2