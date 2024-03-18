Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A finalist on Channel 4's Bake Off: The Professionals has announced he is opening a new business in St Annes.

Raf Perussi has announced he will be opening a new patisserie called Beurre in The Crescent soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will offer a range of handmade desserts, chocolates and other seasonal items.

Bake Off: The Professionals finalist Raf Perussi is opening a new patisserie in St Annes (Credit: Google)

Raf said: "As a finalist in the 2023 season of Bake Off: The Professionals, I'm thrilled to share my passion for baking with all of you.

"I can't wait to delight your taste buds with my experience and creativity.

"Thank you for your support and I hope to see you soon at Beurre Patisserie."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite winning all but one of the rounds in Bake-Off: The Professionals and producing a "stunning" 1920s dessert trolley and banquet, Harwoods of Standish had to settle for a runners-up spot as the Channel 4 contest reached its climax last year.

Raf and pal Andrew Harwood had consistently wowed the judges over the weeks, although on occasions enterprisingly went against the brief, not least with their last showpiece when not having a "piled-high" centrepiece to their speakeasy casino scene.

In the end it was Mauro and Daniel from the Landmark Hotel in London who walked away with the trophy.

Andrew, who runs the business on Standish High Street with wife Sarah, said: "We did not come for the titles, it was for the experience," adding that they had had a fabulous time on the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But local residents group Standish Voice posted on social media: "We think they were robbed!