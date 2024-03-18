Bake Off: The Professionals finalist Raf Perussi to open new patisserie in St Annes
A finalist on Channel 4's Bake Off: The Professionals has announced he is opening a new business in St Annes.
Raf Perussi has announced he will be opening a new patisserie called Beurre in The Crescent soon.
It will offer a range of handmade desserts, chocolates and other seasonal items.
Raf said: "As a finalist in the 2023 season of Bake Off: The Professionals, I'm thrilled to share my passion for baking with all of you.
"I can't wait to delight your taste buds with my experience and creativity.
"Thank you for your support and I hope to see you soon at Beurre Patisserie."
Despite winning all but one of the rounds in Bake-Off: The Professionals and producing a "stunning" 1920s dessert trolley and banquet, Harwoods of Standish had to settle for a runners-up spot as the Channel 4 contest reached its climax last year.
Raf and pal Andrew Harwood had consistently wowed the judges over the weeks, although on occasions enterprisingly went against the brief, not least with their last showpiece when not having a "piled-high" centrepiece to their speakeasy casino scene.
In the end it was Mauro and Daniel from the Landmark Hotel in London who walked away with the trophy.
Andrew, who runs the business on Standish High Street with wife Sarah, said: "We did not come for the titles, it was for the experience," adding that they had had a fabulous time on the competition.
But local residents group Standish Voice posted on social media: "We think they were robbed!
"After winning every heat bar one that they appeared in during the 10 weeks leading up to the Grand Final, they deserved the trophy!"
