BAE Systems has welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Republic of Türkiye and the UK Government relating to the potential purchase of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agreement was signed today by Turkish Minister of National Defence, Yasar Güler, and UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey, at the International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul.

BAE Systems plays a key role in the development, production and support of Typhoon aircraft for a number of air forces around the world, with much of the work done at BAE’s Lancashire sites in Warton and Samlesbury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BAE is one of Lancashire’s biggest employers andsecuring the deal will secure many of the hundreds of jobs it offers in Lancashire.

Lancashire-built jet the Eurofighter Typhoon | UGC

Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive BAE Systems, said: “This Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Türkiye and the UK underscores the importance of their long-standing defence co-operation through NATO and the critical role Typhoon plays in security and defence in Europe and the Middle East.”

Benefits to the economy of the Eurofighter Typhoon built in Lancashire | BAE Systems

Typhoon is a multi-role highly advanced fighter jet, in operation with nine air forces across the world, and has a reputation for its performance, reliability, availability and survivability.

The aircraft plays a key role at the heart of NATO operations and provides air policing along Europe’s eastern flank. During 2023 and 2024, Typhoon aircraft delivered 80% of operational missions conducted by the Eurofighter partner nations, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, underlining operators’ confidence in its performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme delivers significant economic value to the UK, supporting on average around 21,000 jobs, including highly skilled engineering jobs. It is an export success story, contributing £1.4bn in exports annually and generating around £1.6bn to the economy. BAE Systems will continue to work closely with the governments of Türkiye and the UK to formalise an agreement for procurement of Typhoon aircraft and associated supplies in due course.