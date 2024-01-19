BAE Systems apprentices design unique trophies for Lancashire Tourism Awards 2024

Apprentices at BAE systems are set to have the opportunity to craft the trophies for the Lancashire Tourism awards 2024.

The 2024 awards, which are to take place on the 6th February 2024 at King George’s Hall in Blackburn, will recognise a range of businesses and individuals that make Lancashire such a sought-after tourist destination.

Twenty-five second-year craft apprentices at BAE systems have also been given the chance to create the trophies for the awards, with Marketing Lancashire having visited the BAE academy for Skills and Knowledge at Samlesbury to see first-hand the amazing practise creations from apprentices.

“We take great pride in our apprentices and all that they achieve," said Eddy Adair, one of BAE Systems Air’s People Directors and Lancashire Ambassador. "It’s inspiring to see them put the vital skills they’re learning into such a great initiative which celebrates Lancashire. As a major employer here and a committed Lancashire Ambassador, we support the championing of the county as a great place to live and work.

“Our sponsorship demonstrates our dedication to supporting the Lancashire visitor economy," added Eddy. "We understand the crucial role it plays in the levelling up agenda, particularly in improving health and wellbeing, fostering local pride, and contributing to job retention and attraction by enhancing skills and employment opportunities.”

The awards will be unique metal rose sculptures made from brass and copper and will be placed on plinths for the winners to collect come February. BAE systems are now the primary sponsors of the event, supporting other secondary sponsors such as UCLan, Darwen Council, and Blackpool and Fylde College.

Vikki Harris, Marketing and Partnerships Director for Marketing Lancashire said: “BAE Systems is one of the county’s largest employers and this investment of time into the creation of these stunning pieces is a continuing commitment to its role as a Lancashire Ambassador.

