More than 500 apprenticeships and graduate jobs have been announced in Lancashire at BAE Systems – the UK’s biggest defence company.

BAE Systems has announced its latest recruitment drive will include positions in Preston as well as Warton and Samlesbury.

They are among more than 1,400 new apprenticeships at the company’s sites across the country.

The company said its careers schemes were essential for “developing the talent pipeline”.

BAE Systems also plans to recruit almost 1,300 graduates nationally in 2024 – 1,100 more graduate positions compared to five years ago.

Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive, BAE Systems, said: “As the UK’s largest manufacturer, we have sites located right across the country and we’re investing hundreds of millions of pounds to equip young people with the skills they need to achieve their full potential.

“Providing high quality apprenticeships and graduate programmes gives young people a route into long-term employment and helps to grow the talent we need to deliver vital national defence and security programmes, including future fighter jets, nuclear-powered submarines and low earth orbit satellites.”

How many jobs are available in Lancashire?

BAE Systems is set to hire more than 1,500 new apprentices and graduates in the North West of England (Credit: Google)

27 apprenticeships are being offered in Preston, with 222 announced for Warton and Samlesbury.

A further five undergraduate roles and eight graduate positions are also being created in Preston.

In Warton and Samlesbury, 66 undergraduate roles and 206 graduate roles will be available.

What kind of jobs are available?

With more than 60 programmes available, there are opportunities at every level, from steelwork and electrical engineering to cyber security, software development, human resources and project management.

Successful applicants would get the chance to work on advanced technology programmes including the Global Combat Air Programme and the UK's next-generation submarines known as SSN-AUKUS.

Megan Pearson, former Software Degree Apprentice, BAE Systems’ Air sector, said: “Embarking on an apprenticeship with BAE Systems after I completed my A-Levels helped me become financially independent, which benefitted both me and my parents.

“I’ve had the chance to work on a range of exciting projects and the flexibility of my apprenticeship means that I’m experiencing lots of new things and not tying myself to any one profession.

“A lot of my friends struggled with the immediate mind-set shift from school to work, but my apprenticeship provided a complete package with helpful support and guidance. It’s the ideal route for bridging the gap between school and the workplace.”

When is the closing date for applications?

The closing date for apprentice applications is 28 February 2024.

There are multiple graduate intakes throughout the year, including January, June and September.

Find out more and apply: baesystems.com/earlycareers

Additionally there are thousands of roles available across the UK for experienced professionals.