BAE apprenticeships open for school leavers at Samlesbury Aerodrome and Warton Aerodrome
BAE has announced apprenticeship roles are open for 2024 with opportunities for school leavers in engineering, technical, and business roles.
A new influx of apprentices are being sought for BAE systems. The roles offered are intermediate apprenticeships, advanced apprenticeships, higher apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships for anyone looking to get involved in the future of BAE Systems.
Applications officially open for 2024 on November 1, selected apprentices will get paid whilst gaining job-specific training and experience.
Apprentices are needed across both BAE sites in Lancashire for those looking to apply, BAE Warton is located at Warton Aerodrome, Preston PR4 1AX, while BAE Samlesbury can be found at Building S609, Myerscough Smithy Rd, Balderstone, Myerscough Smithy, Blackburn.
Anyone looking to apply for the apprenticeship can find out more information here.