Pubs are cornerstones of our communities, but energy bills, rising costs and consumers tightening their belts have all taken a toll on our beloved establishments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government is currently exploring ways to rejuvenate the high street and hospitality sector by reforming the alcohol licensing regime. Some of the proposals could offer much-needed support to venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as part of its review of the Licensing Act 2003, which applies to England and Wales, one proposal suggests that removing licensing application notices from local newspapers is somehow a necessary cut to bureaucratic red tape.

Removing alcohol licensing notices from local newspapers would shut local people out of decisions that affect their daily lives | Tkachenko Alexey

If enacted, the proposal in the consultation - launched on October 9 by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Business Secretary Peter Kyle - would mean that plans to open a new pub or nightclub, or for an existing venue to change its opening hours, would no longer be publicised within local communities.

Local newspapers, like pubs, have had to adapt to survive. Both have suffered heavily in recent years - from the pandemic, changing consumer habits, and rising costs.

And removing licensing notices from local newspapers doesn’t just hurt publishers. It would shut local people out of decisions that affect their daily lives. These notices give residents the chance to have their say on new venues opening up, changes to licensing hours, or proposed developments that may impact local amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loading form…

Scrapping them would be a worrying move - and we want to hear from you.

We’d like to know how you would feel if those applying for a licence to sell alcohol in your community were no longer obliged to notify the community of this intention, meaning people would no longer have the opportunity to object or raise concerns about the plan. Complete our survey and make your voice heard.

Our local establishments need help to survive. They need funding, they need respite from extortionate energy bills, and they need our visits. Once they’re gone, they could well be gone forever.

But removing public notices from local papers is a damaging attack on the public’s right to know - and we’ll continue to fight to stop the plans.