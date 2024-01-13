Asda supermarket in Fleetwood reopens after being forced to close due to 'technical issue'
A supermarket in Fleetwood has reopened after being forced to temporarily close due to a "technical issue."
Residents discovered the Asda supermarket on Cop Lane was closed due to "technical problems" on Saturday morning (January 13).
People quickly took to social media to warn other shoppers about the unexpected closure.
"It was at 7am when I went. Computer problems I was told," one person wrote.
"They had no idea when it would be fixed."
Another added: "Yes it was closed at 7am this morning. They wouldn't let me in."
A spokesperson for Asda confirmed the store was forced to temporarily close due to a "technical issue."
"We're working hard to re-open as soon as possible and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused," they added.
Asda confirmed the store reopened at around 3pm.