Asda supermarket in Fleetwood closed due to 'technical problems'
A supermarket was temporarily closed in Fleetwood due to "technical problems".
Residents discovered the Asda supermarket on Cop Lane was closed due to "technical problems" on Saturday morning (January 13).
People quickly took to social media to warn other shoppers about the unexpected closure.
"It was at 7am when I went. Computer problems I was told," one person wrote.
"They had no idea when it would be fixed."
Another added: "Yes it was closed at 7am this morning. They wouldn't let me in."
Asda has been approached for more information.