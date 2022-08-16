Asda recalls product purchased at stores across Lancashire that ‘could cause illness’
Customers who have recently shopped at Asda stores across Lancashire have been urged to avoid eating one of its products as it “could cause illness”.
Asda has recalled a single date code batch of its Asda White Lasagne Sauce sold in select stores due to a “production fault”.
Customers were warned the item has “potential for microbiological growth which could cause illness if this product is consumed.”
It impacts all Asda White Lasagne Sauce products with a pack size of 480g, a best before date of February 3, 2024 and a 505407064998 barcode.
Most Popular
-
1
Fylde coast to bid farewell to hairdressing legend as David Maria Hair Studio owner dies
-
2
New tapas bar The Duck’s Nuts opens in St Annes – but may be forced to tear down forecourt before business has chance to begin
-
3
World's most efficient electric battery zero-emission double-decker bus visits Blackpool
-
4
Asda recalls product purchased at stores across Lancashire that ‘could cause illness’
-
5
Blackpool Pleasure Beach: full list of rollercoasters, height restrictions and ride information ahead of your summer visit
Read More
What stores have been affected?
Only jars purchased at certain Asda stores are affected, including:
- Accrington
- Lancaster
- Leyland
- Blackburn
- Blackpool
- Ormskirk
- Fulwood
- Chorley
- Rawtenstall
- Darwen
- Skelmersdale
- St Helens
- Fleetwood
The full list of affected Asda stores can be found HERE.
What should I do if I have an affected jar?
Asda urged customers who had purchased an affected jar not to consume the product.
“Please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund,” a spokesman said.
“You do not need your receipt.
“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
If you would like any further information, contact Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101.