Applications for this year’s Be Inspired Business Awards are flooding in!

The BIBAs is open to businesses of all shapes and sizes and all sectors across the red rose county. Photo: North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce

With 20 categories to choose from, the BIBAs is open to businesses of all shapes and sizes and all sectors across the red rose county.

Embarking on the BIBAs journey opens up a number of chances for your business to grab a piece of the limelight and, if the stars align, and you are fortunate enough to clinch one of the iconic trophies, it’s a moment that will define your business and celebrate your excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BIBAs sponsors are looking forward to seeing all the applications coming in to fill their categories as well, and you can check out the sponsors of this year’s awards at https://www.thebibas.co.uk/sponsors

Dawn Cheetham, director at CKS Catering Ltd, sponsors of the Small Business of the Year, said: “In the current landscape, with economic pressures coming from all sides, many businesses are showing remarkable resilience and that deserves admiration.

“It’s truly inspiring to witness these individuals and businesses navigate tough times, and their triumphs are a cause for celebration. This celebration is precisely what the BIBAs embody. As a sponsor, I am excited to be part of this competition again and eager to applaud the outstanding achievements that continue to emerge despite the hurdles.”

Don’t delay, get your applications for your chose category – or categories – in today!