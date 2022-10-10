The employee benefits provider has appointed Jamielei Bennett to the firm’s telesales team as a data analyst after completing an apprenticeship in business administration and management.

Executive director Mike Picken said: “We’re currently seeing demand for health insurance grow on a daily basis as employers and individuals seek alternatives to the misery of lengthy waiting lists and limited access to GP appointments that’s become a reality for millions of NHS patients.

“As a result our healthcare team is growing and Aceso is committed to investing in young people and giving talented youngsters a chance to flourish.

Jamielei Bennett, New appointment at Aceso