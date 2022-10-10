Another addition to Blackpool's recently launched new business hub Aceso Health
Employee benefits provider Aceso Health and Group Risk has expanded its North West team at its recently launched healthcare new-business hub in Blackpool, which opened this summer.
The employee benefits provider has appointed Jamielei Bennett to the firm’s telesales team as a data analyst after completing an apprenticeship in business administration and management.
Executive director Mike Picken said: “We’re currently seeing demand for health insurance grow on a daily basis as employers and individuals seek alternatives to the misery of lengthy waiting lists and limited access to GP appointments that’s become a reality for millions of NHS patients.
“As a result our healthcare team is growing and Aceso is committed to investing in young people and giving talented youngsters a chance to flourish.
Most Popular
Development director Gemma Field, who heads Aceso’s Blackpool operation, said: “Our focus on attracting talented young people such as Jamielei is central to ensuring Aceso is a modern and innovative organisation.”