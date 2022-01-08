Andy takes chair at crucial Lancashire aerospace group

BAE Systems’ Professor Andy Schofield has taken the chair at the North West Aerospace Alliance with a brief to help the region remain at the forefront of aerospace innovation.

With more than 220 member companies, the NWAA represents around 25 per cent of the UK aerospace industry, contributing around £7bn to the UK economy, which makes the North West region the largest air sector industry cluster in Europe.

As a Director of Programme Technology Integration at BAE Systems, Professor Schofield brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, including more than forty years engineering experience in the aerospace industry and involvement in a number of advisory groups in the UK.

Professor Andy Schofield

Andy said: “I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to take up the position as chair of this influential and forward thinking organisation.

“The work the alliance does in supporting its members has a significant impact on the success and prominence of our region as an industrial force in the UK’s aerospace sector.

“Here in the North West we have a strong industrial heritage that we are keen to see grow well into the future; ensuring that as a region we remain at the forefront of aerospace innovation and continue to produce the skilled workforce with the technical expertise required to succeed.

“I am looking forward to help drive the North West Aerospace Alliance forward and, hopefully uncover some fantastic innovation and talent along the way.”

While BAE Systems is the largest employer in the county's aerospace sector, there are 200 plus companies operating in the field who are part of the NWAA

Andy has taken over from the outgoing chairman Neil McKay, who left at the end of 2021 after 25 years.

Sharon McDonald, chief executive, said; “We at NWAA are delighted with Andy’s appointment and I personally very much look forward to working with him.