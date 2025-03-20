Altius Group wins Medium Business of the Year

Altius Group, the UK’s leading boutique business brokerage group, is delighted to announce its success at the prestigious Red Rose Awards 2025, where it was named Medium Business of the Year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool, the awards ceremony celebrated the brilliant achievements of companies across Lancashire.

Sponsored by the Sowena Group, the Medium Business of the Year Award recognises companies with 21 to 99 employees that have shown exceptional performance, innovation, and growth. Altius Group faced strong competition from across the region and is proud to have claimed this accolade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing Director Andrew K. Steen commented on the achievement, stating: “Winning the Medium Business of the Year Award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. Being recognised by the prestigious Red Rose Awards is an honour that reflects our commitment to excellence. We look forward to building on this achievement and continuing to contribute positively to Lancashire’s vibrant business community.”

The Altius Team at the Red Rose Awards 2025

Chairman Paul Miller also shared his thoughts: “This award is a true reflection of the collaborative efforts and resilience demonstrated by the entire Altius team over the last few years. I would like to thank each and every member of our team for their contribution as it would not have been possible without them. We are delighted and extremely proud of this recognition and extend our congratulations to all the businesses who were shortlisted.”

Preston-based Altius Group’s ongoing dedication to innovation and its strong client relationships have been key drivers of its continued success. This award follows an impressive start to the year for the Group, which completed 20 business transactions in January alone. Additionally, last month, Altius became the sole broker member of the British Venture Capital and Private Equity Association.