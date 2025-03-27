Alsico partners with Sixone to trial groundbreaking circular fabric solution

Alsico Group, a global leader in high-performance protective workwear, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Sixone. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. As Europe’s first large-scale manufacturer to partner with Sixone, alsico is set to redefine circularity in the workwear industry.

Under the banner of the alsico academy’s ARX Initiative—a key component of its global recycling and garment lifespan extending program—this collaboration is focused on transforming end-of-use alsico workwear into high-quality circular polyester chips. By recycling the performance fabrics that are collected at its very own ARX garment collection facility, critical to the superior performance of its garments, alsico is closing the loop on waste and setting a new standard for environmental responsibility within the industry.

“Our partnership with Sixone is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Vincent Siau, managing director at alsico group. “By working together, we can create a fully circular solution that not only enhances the lifecycle of our high-performance fabrics but also supports our broader goal of reducing waste, walking away from virgin fossil based raw materials and promoting a more sustainable future for the workwear industry.”

Sixone addresses the data gap that makes recycling of post-consumer textiles a challenge. The innovator, led by material science experts, analyses the molecular composition of textiles to determine the ideal recycling conditions for surgically and efficiently extracting pure polyester. This approach looks beyond fibre and colour, and allows Sixone to process chemically complex polyester-blends.

Sixone’s expertise in converting post-consumer whole garments into circular polyester complements alsico’s advanced manufacturing capabilities. This initiative ensures that alsico’s end-of-life workwear is repurposed into new, high-quality materials. It reinforces alsico’s position as a global leader in workwear innovation and demonstrates its commitment and passion for innovating sustainable practices across the entire production chain.

“Creating a circular future requires collaboration with partners that challenge the status quo,” said Chris Wai, Co-Founder and CEO of Sixone. “Our partnership with alsico is a catalyst for change in the workwear industry, transforming post-consumer textile waste into new, sustainable products.”

The partnership has already seen a successful recycling pilot through which Sixone has demonstrated the recyclability of alsico end-of-life garments. The recycled polyester chips from Sixone’s targeted recycling process have been used to produce fabric with alsico’s partner manufacturers, and are being analysed for quality and durability, including heavy industry washing and wear-testing. Once testing is complete, alsico plans to produce recycled and recyclable, closed loop garments with Sixone circular polyester.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Circular Innovation: Development of a fully circular solution that transforms end-of-life Alsico workwear into circular polyester.

Development of a fully circular solution that transforms end-of-life Alsico workwear into circular polyester. Sustainability Leadership: Reinforcement of Alsico’s commitment to reducing waste and promoting environmental stewardship within the protective garments industry.

Reinforcement of Alsico’s commitment to reducing waste and promoting environmental stewardship within the protective garments industry. Global Impact: Positioning Alsico as Europe’s first large-scale manufacturer to implement such a comprehensive recycling initiative, setting new benchmarks for sustainability in the global workwear market.

Alsico Group and Sixone are excited to drive forward this initiative, setting a transformative example for the industry. This partnership underscores the potential of collaborative innovation in achieving a more sustainable future for both our customers and the planet.