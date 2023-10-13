News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

All you can eat breakfast spot Irene’s closes Cleveleys restaurant to move into bigger premises in Norbreck

An all you can eat breakfast spot in Cleveleys is set to close its doors as it prepares to move to a “bigger and better” location nearby.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Oct 2023, 20:05 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 20:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Opening its doors on Victoria Road West in July 2022, Irene’s offered residents unlimited hot breakfast, cereal, pastries and toast.

It soon proved to be a hit with locals and has now outgrown its town centre premises, according to its owners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a Facebook post on Friday (October 13), a spokesman announced the restaurant would be closing its doors as it relocated to a bigger building.

Most Popular

“Goodbye Cleveleys and hello Norbreck – your bigger and better Irene’s Diner,” a spokesman for Irene’s said.

Where is the new restaurant located?

62-64 Norbreck Road,

Thornton-Cleveleys,

Irene’s offered residents unlimited hot breakfast, cereal, pastries and toast (Credit: Google)Irene’s offered residents unlimited hot breakfast, cereal, pastries and toast (Credit: Google)
Irene’s offered residents unlimited hot breakfast, cereal, pastries and toast (Credit: Google)

FY5 1RP

When will it open?

The new store will open from 8am on Saturday, October 14.

Will the new store offer anything else besides breakfast?

As well as offering its famous all day breakfast buffet, the latest restaurant will also offer a new lunch and dinner menu, kids menu and pizza menu.

Where can I park?

Customers will also be able to free on-street parking for 60 minutes.

Will the new store offer delivery?

Call 01253 272145 for collection or delivery.

You can also email [email protected]

Related topics:Facebook