An all you can eat breakfast spot in Cleveleys is set to close its doors as it prepares to move to a “bigger and better” location nearby.

Opening its doors on Victoria Road West in July 2022, Irene’s offered residents unlimited hot breakfast, cereal, pastries and toast.

It soon proved to be a hit with locals and has now outgrown its town centre premises, according to its owners.

In a Facebook post on Friday (October 13), a spokesman announced the restaurant would be closing its doors as it relocated to a bigger building.

“Goodbye Cleveleys and hello Norbreck – your bigger and better Irene’s Diner,” a spokesman for Irene’s said.

Where is the new restaurant located?

62-64 Norbreck Road,

Thornton-Cleveleys,

FY5 1RP

When will it open?

The new store will open from 8am on Saturday, October 14.

Will the new store offer anything else besides breakfast?

As well as offering its famous all day breakfast buffet, the latest restaurant will also offer a new lunch and dinner menu, kids menu and pizza menu.

Where can I park?

Customers will also be able to free on-street parking for 60 minutes.

Will the new store offer delivery?

Call 01253 272145 for collection or delivery.