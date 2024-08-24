Each year, Lancashire Business View compiles the Hot 100 list to celebrate the most successful businesses in the region.
The list focuses on those that exhibit impressive growth trajectories, sustainable reputation, and significant contributions to the local economy.
In the top 100, there are plenty of Fylde Coast businesses among some of the county’s most profitable SMEs as well as a whole host of new entries into the list.
So here are all of the Fylde Coast businesses named in Lancashire Business View’s Hot 100 list for 2024:
1. Flyde Coast Hot 100 Businesses
2. Allan J Hargreaves Plant Engineers, Thornton-Cleveleys
Rank 93 | Beginning life more than 40 years ago offering maintenance for construction plant machinery, the company has become a leader in the design, manufacture, upgrade and maintenance of rail road machinery and associated equipment. Clients include Balfour Beatty and Network Rail.
3. Lakeview Rest Homes, Lytham St Annes
Rank 92 | Lakeview operates three care homes in Lytham St Annes. Today it employs a workforce of 99 and registered bumper profits of £4,2m on the back of high occupancy levels. | Lakeview Rest Homes
4. Cherish UK, Lytham St Annes
Rank 81 | Cherish provides a range of care services across the North West, ranging from operating children’s homes to providing homecare, specialist care, supported living and end-of-life care. Group sales increased by nearly a quarter, up to £16.1m, boosted by overall growing demand and new homecare framework contract wins in Warrington and Blackburn with Darwen towards the end of the year. | Cherish UK
5. Trevors Foodservice, Blackpool
Rank 76 | Trevors launched in 1962 as a food delivery service for local hoteliers, cafes and B&Bs around Blackpool. Today it offers 3,000 products including frozen, ambient, chilled and fresh produce, along with foodservice packaging options and its customers now also span healthcare, education, leisure and workplace. | Trevors Foodservice
6. Lancashire Waste Recycling, Fleetwood
Rank 70 | Lancashire Waste Recycling produces alternative fuels from waste products that can’t be recycled. The company works with customers to devise new fuel options to suit their specific needs, and predicts demand will continue to grow as more businesses become environmentally conscious. | Lancashire Waste Recycling
