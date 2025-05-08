Airframe Designs creates full-scale 3D-printed torpedo mock-up for major defence contractor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool aerospace leader Airframe Designs has been working with a global prime defence contractor to create a full-scale 3D-printed mock-up of a torpedo-style weapon using polymer additive manufacturing.

The mock-up provides a physical and accurate visual representation of the artifact to help the customer evaluate the loading-unloading of the store to a new delivery platform.

In creating the mock-up design, ready for additive manufacturing, the team at Airframe Designs assessed the critical aspects of feasibility, accessibility and safety but also introduced stiffening features to ensure the mock-up could be handled with sufficient rigidity.

Jerrod Hartley, CEO of Blackpool-based Airframe Designs, said: “Working with our partner, we created this mock-up in a very short lead time to ensure they had what they needed when they needed it.

“We thrive on providing bespoke solutions engineered and crafted specifically to help our customers reduce their project lead times and improve their cost-effectiveness.”

The 2.7 metres-long mock-up was designed by highly experienced engineers using computer-aided design with low-cost material and rapid prototype printers to create a lightweight, robust structure with the relevant torsional stiffness and overall robustness.

Large sections of the mock-up were printed using a Builder Pro large format 3D printer and toughened PLA material, with the final sections built on a Stratasys Fortus 450mc industrial FDM machine using ASA thermoplastic. Using different printers and material systems enabled the project to progress at pace whilst aligning technologies with the complexity of parts.

Meanwhile, Airframe Designs recently proved its commitment to environmental management and continual improvement by successfully achieving the prestigious ISO 14001 certification.

The audit required the organisation to assess environmental issues relevant to its operation including waste management, use of resources and efficiency.

Airframe Designs continues to grow its specialisms in producing highly complex components to some of the largest aviation, defence and space organisations worldwide.

Recent projects undertaken by the company include the integration of new systems into heavy lift drone platforms, conceptual design at a platform level for new uncrewed air-systems, test rig and tooling for electric vehicle propulsion systems and most recently the design and analysis of operator consoles for a special mission aircraft.

For more information contact Airframe Designs, tel 01253 400320 or visit the Airframe Designs website.