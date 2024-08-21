Charles Bryning

Jones Harris, a Fleetwood accountancy firm and its sister company the North West Business Support Centre have been acquired by professional services group Xeinadin.

It marks the 25th acquisition made by Xeinadin in the last two years and the Jones Harris team, consisting of 31 qualified accountants, tax specialists and other professionals based at St Peter’s Place in the port, will join the group under the continued leadership of managing director Charles Bryning.

Likewise, NWBSC’s team of five payroll specialists will also join the group led by Managing Director Ian Purdon.

Jones Harris was established more than 50 years ago and works closely with local businesses to understand their specific needs, tailor advice and help them grow.

The firm has a wide remit specialising in areas from audit and accounts to corporate and personal taxation. Additionally, NWBSC provides professional payroll services across the North West.

Charles Bryning said: “The Xeinadin model is the best way forward for accountancy practices specialising in the SME sector. We are excited to join a group of like minded accountants servicing small businesses and expanding the range of services we can offer clients.”

Derry Crowley, CEO at Xeinadin added: “Jones Harris has been a stalwart in Fleetwood for over 50 years and is a perfect fit for the ethos instilled at Xeinadin.”

