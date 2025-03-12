Abrams Ashton Chorley Joins BK Plus, Strengthening SME Support in Lancashire
Following the successful acquisition of Abrams Ashton St Helens in December 2023, BK Plus has once again prioritised working with like-minded firms that share its hands-on approach to supporting SMEs. The team at Abrams Ashton Chorley has built a strong reputation for its personalised service, long-standing client relationships, and deep-rooted presence in the local business community.
Julie Wilson and Liam Humphreys, who have played a key role in the success of Abrams Ashton Chorley, will continue to be an integral part of the team under BK Plus. Their expertise and commitment to clients ensure a smooth transition and ongoing high-quality service.
Andy Caunce, Partner at Abrams Ashton said "This is an exciting step forward for our team and our clients. BK Plus shares our approach to providing hands-on support to businesses, and being part of a larger firm with a national presence will only strengthen the services we can offer. We look forward to working closely with our new colleagues and continuing to deliver the high-quality service that our clients expect."
Ed Hill, Managing Director at BK Plus, said "Abrams Ashton Chorley represents exactly the type of firm we want to work with—one that puts local businesses first. We aren’t large city-centre focused; we believe that businesses thrive when they have access to advisors who genuinely understand their markets and communities. Our focus is on building strong regional teams, ensuring clients always remain at the heart of what we do. We’re delighted to welcome Andy, Julie, Liam, and the rest of the team to BK Plus and look forward to working together."
With a growing network across the UK, BK Plus remains committed to supporting SMEs with practical, tailored advice that makes a real difference. The firm continues to welcome conversations with like-minded businesses looking to join a forward-thinking and ambitious team.