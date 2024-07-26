Abingdon Street Market set to showcase creative talents at special event on Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool's Abingdon Street Market is set to host a special event on Sunday (July 28) showcasing creative talents from the town.

Arts-based organisation The Strand Collective is bringing together a range of stalls offering crafts, beverages, coffee, music, and street food as part of an initiative to provide a platform for independent businesses.

Called The Makers' Market, the aim is to foster community connections and encourage local shopping. Stalls will be open between 10am and 5pm.

Megan Brown from The Strand Collective, said: "Our main goal is to uplift the local independent creative community by providing a platform to showcase their talents on the Fylde Coast.

"Each of our traders brings high-quality, handmade goods that epitomise artistic craftsmanship. From delightful treats to captivating art and craft items, our diverse range of traders promises a unique shopping experience."

The event is being held at the council-owned Abingdon Street Market which in recent years has had a full overhaul thanks to a £3.6m injection of government cash.

It saw the building bought by the council and divided into a food hall and an area for traders.

