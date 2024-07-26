Abingdon Street Market set to showcase creative talents at special event on Sunday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Arts-based organisation The Strand Collective is bringing together a range of stalls offering crafts, beverages, coffee, music, and street food as part of an initiative to provide a platform for independent businesses.
Called The Makers' Market, the aim is to foster community connections and encourage local shopping. Stalls will be open between 10am and 5pm.
Megan Brown from The Strand Collective, said: "Our main goal is to uplift the local independent creative community by providing a platform to showcase their talents on the Fylde Coast.
"Each of our traders brings high-quality, handmade goods that epitomise artistic craftsmanship. From delightful treats to captivating art and craft items, our diverse range of traders promises a unique shopping experience."
The event is being held at the council-owned Abingdon Street Market which in recent years has had a full overhaul thanks to a £3.6m injection of government cash.
It saw the building bought by the council and divided into a food hall and an area for traders.
Stalls at the Makers Market will include Darc Art Designs, Made By Nicola Ann, Crafty Cloth, Emily Peet Illustration, Secret Industries, Art by Robin Ross, Beads by Geebs, Sana.jpeg, The Bay Botanicals, Homeless Ghost, The Vintage Wardrobe, Seabreeze Books & Prints, and many more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.