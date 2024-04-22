A refreshingly unique high street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“As someone who has lived in numerous places, both in the UK and abroad, I always found myself drawn back to the Fylde Coast. I have many friends and some family in the area, which obviously ticked a few boxes, but it always felt somehow more than that, something special about that stretch of coastline.”

“I currently live in Blackpool, but spend a good deal of time in Lytham, whether it be dropping in on Lytham Festival to watch a band, walking along the green up to Fairhaven Lake or spending the day mooching around the shops and reading a book in one of the cafes. A place like Blackpool can cast a large shadow, boasting as it does a surplus of attractions, more each year and many of which are open all year round and so, I think it initially surprised me, some years ago, when I first made my way along the main shopping streets in Lytham, as to just how bustling and lively the place is.”

“Lytham sits in stark contrast to Blackpool. The pace is a little more leisurely, the terraces and cottages seem lovingly tidied and fussed over and the high street appears to be bucking the national trend in showing little sign of decline. On the contrary, it actually looks to be thriving! Of course, I’m sure it faces the same challenges that can be seen across the country and I am aware that I am looking at this through the lens of a visitor just passing through. After all, I’m sure the rents, rates and utility bills are all seeing the same hikes as they are for the rest of us, but the shops appear, on the surface at least, to be tackling the problem with a heap of creativity.”

Local Horror Writer Carl Lee

“For a start, many of the shops appear to be independent, which adds a local touch and charm, from the signage and window displays to the stock inside; attractive items that you might struggle to find elsewhere, be it online or in the chain stores. Right from the off, that gives Lytham high street a unique character that feels both warm and inviting. One-off shops, neatly presented, creatively merchandised, with interesting items and not a touch of apathy to be seen, certainly by any of the staff I’ve encountered.”

“Of course, Lytham, on the whole, is seen to be an affluent area and can support such a tertiary environment, but that doesn’t take away from the effort that the shop and café owners are clearly putting in to make it an attractive experience, whether that be the presentation of the premises or the staff training in customer service. From the local chocolatier to the independent book shop and all the cafes and shops in between, supporting local business helps the community thrive and often helps support local artists, and that is definitely something I can relate to.”

Carl Lee first self-published in 2008 and currently has seven books in print, but initially found it difficult to find somewhere to stock his novels. Since then, his fanbase has grown, largely online and the books have sold in their thousands.

“It’s always difficult for artists, especially when they’re first starting out and so it’s great to see some of the shops in Lytham showcasing new and unsung talent. I popped into one shop the other week and they had some fantastic paintings on display, by a number of different artists, with prints available, so there was something to suit every pocket. From painters to craftspeople, it’s exciting to see that there is an audience for that, above and beyond the mass-produced monotony that makes many other high streets feel the same as any other. In my opinion, it only adds to the distinctiveness of what Lytham has to offer and makes it a more interesting place to visit. For my own part, having an independent bookshop like Plackitt & Booth is essential for the high street experience. It allows for the character of the owner to shine through into the selection of books and be less constrained than it might otherwise be within some of the larger chains.”

Clifton Street, Lytham

“It is clear, that whilst the retail and hospitality sectors face the spectre of steep inflation and a cost of living crisis, Lytham high street should be applauded for meeting those challenges with imagination and positivity.”