A new Artisan Market is to open in Kirkham this month

Kirkham Market Square

The market – packed with stalls offering a wide variety of top-quality Lancashire goods and produce – will be held on Kirkham’s historic Market Square between 9am and 3pm, starting on Saturday, July 10..

Organised by Lancashire Artisan Traders, it will return every second Saturday of the month.

Artisan Markets offer a unique outdoor shopping experience with goods ranging from speciality food and drink to handmade arts and crafts, homeware, clothing and much more.

Kick Ass Cheese, Wild Fox Gin, Goosnargh Meats, Piggery Designs, Global Nomad hot sauces, Heights Farm Pet Foods and Utility Warehouse are just some of the many and varied traders who regularly appear at Lancashire Artisan Traders events elsewhere across the county.

Cliff Crabtree, who set up the Lancashire Artisan Traders group to showcase and celebrate local companies, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing this all-new monthly artisan market to Kirkham.

“The markets are hugely popular wherever we go as they create a really vibrant atmosphere with stalls that really do have something for everyone.

“All the traders are Lancashire-based and this is a chance to showcase and support the brilliant products and producers we have in the county. We are really looking forward to Saturday July 10th and bringing something new to Kirkham.”

Lancashire Artisan Traders is a non-profit organisation with all funds raised from stall hires donated to local charities.

Elaine Silverwood, Deputy Mayor of Kirkham and owner of Book Bean and Ice Cream on Poulton Street, said: “Kirkham is an historic market town so to have an all-new monthly market is wonderful news for everyone.

“Lancashire Artisan Traders organise first class markets with a wide variety of quality stalls. The whole town, from shopkeepers, cafes and restaurants will undoubtedly benefit from the extra footfall the markets will bring.

“There is a real buzz about Kirkham right now which is just brilliant to see. I am sure these markets will not only be supported by local people but attract many visitors too.”

Alongside the new markets the annual funfair will be held on Memorial Park and Kirkham Cultural Consortium will be unveiling a series of heritage-based artworks throughout the town as part of their Kirkham Treasures project.

Heidi Hopkinson, co-owner of Serendipity House gift shop on Poulton Street and Chair of Kirkham Business Group, said: “This is such great news for Kirkham and it’s going to be a brilliant weekend for the town.

“Residents and local traders have been asking for a weekend market and events on Market Square for some time so it’s fantastic this is happening. I’m sure the people of Kirkham will really get behind and support these markets and make them a tremendous success.”

For more information about Lancashire Artisan Traders and their events, or for any stall hire enquiries, email [email protected]