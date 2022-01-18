A Lancashire company which builds cleanrooms, has been snapped up in a US deal

Connect 2 Cleanrooms, which is based at Forge Lane, Halton, near Lancaster, has been bought for an undisclosed sum by USA-based Angstrom Technology and its parent equity house company Asgard Partners and Co.

The firm said that the deal will create a partnership of two leading cleanroom companies with a presence on both sides of the Atlantic.

C2C was founded in 2002 and has won a string of awards including BIBAs. It designs and builds modular cleanrooms, rooms creating an environment in which the level of airborne particles is controlled – such as pollutants, dust and microbes.

The Connect 2 Cleanrooms team picking up a BIBAs business award in 2013

They are commonly used in manufacturing to protect sensitive processes and in medical scenarios. One of the Lancaster firm's cleanrooms was used as a Hollywood film set for a scene in the Ryan Reynolds film Criminal in 2016.

C2C also has additional offices in London and Geldermalsen in the Netherlands and has an e-commerce platform for cleanroom consumables and supplies via www.cleanroomshop.com. It has more than 6,000 clients worldwide.

The new group, bosses said, would have enhanced expertise and capability, and would be in an improved position to service a growing multinational client base.

The C2c management team are to remain in place. Joe Govier, founder, and chief executive of C2C said: “This transaction and combination of businesses will enable Angstrom and C2C to fulfill a joint vision to create a truly global controlled environment solutions platform, and we are excited for the future of the group and teams within.

Chief executive Joe Govier

“It was important for us to join forces with a company that holds the same values, integrity, and vision for our business and employees.

"We are confident that this transaction will enable Angstrom and C2C to build upon the strong technical foundation that exists today and fulfill a joint mission of creating a global controlled environment solutions platform, and we are excited for the future of the group and teams within.”

Founded in 1989, and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Angstrom builds customizable, modular cleanrooms for regulated industries and adjacent markets, including aerospace, defence, technology, semiconductors, pharmaceutical, automotive, healthcare, and industrial end markets.

Matt Isard, CEO of Angstrom, added, "This acquisition will accelerate our international expansion and bring our existing and future customers a much higher degree of expertise and service from a larger and more capable platform.