It’s a Blackpool tradition as timeless as donkey rides and deckchairs - a visit to Notarianni Ices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, just in time for the school holidays, the iconic family-run parlour has announced extended summer opening hours, staying open until 9pm every day to help visitors make the most of the long evenings.

The shop has already been serving its famous vanilla ice cream since March, but with the holiday crowds now in full swing, the Notarianni family say they’re thrilled to welcome even more customers through their doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notarianni Ices reopened for the 2025 season on Saturday, March 1 | National World

Notarianni Ices has been a seafront staple since 1928, when founder Luigi Notarianni began selling his homemade vanilla sundaes to eager holidaymakers.

The shop moved to its now well-known spot on Waterloo Road decades ago and hasn’t looked back since.

Still owned and run by the Notarianni family, the business has stuck to its roots, serving just one flavour - vanilla - made from a secret recipe passed down through four generations.

And that single scoop has made a big impression on generations of customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Davies said: “I lived near Glenroyd in 1949. When I got a bit bigger, my mother took me on a tram to the Royal Oak and we walked down to this wonderful parlour.”

Donna Thompson said: “Best ice cream. Always visit every time - always beautiful. Worth the trip.”

Georgina Cliff said: “I used to go there with my school friend in the fifties and we shared a knickerbocker glory, before going to the Waterloo cinema across the road. Lovely memories.”

Kay Whittle said:“Been buying this ice cream since I was 10. I’m now in my 50s. Best ice cream in the world — such a unique taste. Gorgeous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janice Hancock said: “I was introduced to this shop by a coach driver — it’s the best tasting ice cream ever.”

Robin Lewis remembered his first visit in 1953, while Roy Bullivant summed it up perfectly: “A trip to Blackpool isn’t complete without a cone from there.”

Yvonne Fairbrother added: “Used to go when I was a small child with my parents. That’s more than 80 years ago!”

Here's everything you need to know about the family-run business:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I find Notarianni Ices?

You can find the ice-cream parlour right near the sea front at 9 Waterloo Road, Blackpool, FY4 1AF.

What ice cream flavours are on offer?

Notarianni Ices has served only vanilla ice cream for more than 90 years!

What makes their vanilla ice cream so special?

The shop was set up in Blackpool in 1928 by Luigi Notarianni, whose home-made ice cream sundaes were an instant hit with holidaymakers.

The small family-run business uses the same secret recipe that has been passed down through four generations, using fresh locally sourced dairy products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notarianni Ices say they are "very proud and honoured" to still be making their top secret vanilla ice-cream recipe.

"It is a tradition that we don’t intend to ever change," a spokesman said.

British singer and songwriter Gabrielle got the chance to try Notarianni’s famous ice cream. Josh Johnson (L), Louise Gabrielle Bobb (M) and Kerry Whitehead (R) | Notarianni Ices

How is the ice cream served?

You can choose to have it in a cone, tub, wafer, milkshake, sundae or ice cream float.

You can also upgrade your cone to a waffle cone for £1.

Are gluten free cones available?

Yes!

How much is it?

A plain regular cone is £3, or £3.50 for a large cone if you feel like treating yourself.

A regular 99 Flake is 3.35 or £3.85 for large.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find the ice-cream parlour right near the sea front at 9 Waterloo Road | Google

Tubs are £3 for a small, £4 for a medium and £5 for a large.

Classic sundaes including Oreo, Kinder Bueno or Biscoff are £6 each.

Gourmet sundaes such as a classic knickerbocker glory or banana split are £7.50 each.

Milkshakes are £4.95. Add fresh cream for 75p.

Ice cream floats are £4.50 each.

How much are the toppings?

Regular sauces such as raspberry and lime are included, but gourmet sauces including Biscoff, limoncello or mint are 50p.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toppings such as rainbow sprinkles, sherbet and honeycomb are 35p each.

Gourmet toppings such as Biscoff, Oreo, Crunchie and marshmallows are 60p.

Warm melted sauces such as Nutella and Biscoff are £1.

You can find the full menu HERE.