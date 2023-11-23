News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

9 restaurants, cafes, takeaways and clubs in and around Blackpool given new food hygiene ratings

9 establishments in and around Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 13:44 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 13:54 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Papaz, a takeaway at 184-186 Dickson Road, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

1. 1 out of 5

Papaz, a takeaway at 184-186 Dickson Road, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
BLK Breakfast & Lunch, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 98-100 Bond Street, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

2. 4 out of 5

BLK Breakfast & Lunch, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 98-100 Bond Street, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Round Table Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 255 Lytham Road, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

3. 3 out of 5

Round Table Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 255 Lytham Road, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Farmers Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at 18 Church Street, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

4. 4 out of 5

Farmers Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at 18 Church Street, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Additions Cafe Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 55 Bold Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

5. 3 out of 5

Additions Cafe Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 55 Bold Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Canton Kitchen at 79-81 Caunce Street, Blackpool; rated on October 22

6. 1 out of 5

Canton Kitchen at 79-81 Caunce Street, Blackpool; rated on October 22 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Food Standards AgencyBlackpool