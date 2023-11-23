9 establishments in and around Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1. 1 out of 5
Papaz, a takeaway at 184-186 Dickson Road, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on October 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google
2. 4 out of 5
BLK Breakfast & Lunch, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 98-100 Bond Street, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google
3. 3 out of 5
Round Table Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 255 Lytham Road, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google
4. 4 out of 5
Farmers Arms, a pub, bar or nightclub at 18 Church Street, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire was given the score after assessment on October 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google
5. 3 out of 5
Additions Cafe Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 55 Bold Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire was given the score after assessment on October 11, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google
6. 1 out of 5
Canton Kitchen at 79-81 Caunce Street, Blackpool; rated on October 22 Photo: Google