9 restaurants and pubs in and around Blackpool that are looking for staff right now

Town centre doors and windows have been showing “staff wanted” posters ever since lockdown restrictions eased but difficulties recruiting clearly still remain.

A simple search of totaljobs.com shows it had more than 134 hospitality job in a 10-mile radius of Blackpool, not just in pubs, bars and restaurants but hotels, coffee shops, health and care settings and with third-party recruiters.

Here are 9 venues- some with vacancies to fill - full details for all the jobs included below, and more can be found on totaljobs.

Subscribe now to get 50% off the very best of local news, sport and opinion with our autumn half price sale. Simply checkout using promo code ATMN50.

1. The Manchester pub The Manchester in central Blackpool are advertising for bar team members and glass collectors. Photo Sales

2. Newton Arms The Newton Arms in Normoss are advertising for a head chef - salary £29,000. Photo Sales

3. Village Hotel The Village Hotel in East Park Drive is are hiring a pub and grill team leader. Photo Sales

4. Miller & Carter Miller & Carter steakhouse in Poulton-le-Fylde are hiring bar staff and a kitchen assistant among a number of other roles. Photo Sales