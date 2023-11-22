9 pictures that show how Blackpool's Backlot Cinema is progressing at the Houndshill site as movie-goers await new IMAX opening
Work on the shell of the building, which is an extension to the Houndshill Shopping Centre, is almost complete as part of a £21m investment including £5m of funding from the Government’s COVID-19 Getting Building Fund.
Work inside the new cinema complex began in October – as part of a further £6m investment which will include an Imax screen.
The fit out will see seating, screens, e-sports gaming and ancillary areas installed into the building constructed on the site of the former Tower Street car park.
There will be nine screens in total, 850 luxury seats and the Backlot Diner which will occupy restaurant space in the scheme.
