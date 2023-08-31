A traffic-stopping supercar has been photographed in various locations around Blackpool – and it could be yours!
The yellow Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder LP 640-4 was spotted passing through a McDonald’s drive-thru and in the Booths supermarket car park.
The 2019 model – which can reach upto 202mph – is worth £150,000.
As the Elite Competitions crew filmed the latest prize for their website, they naturally caught the attention of passers-by.
How can I be in with a chance of winning the Lamborghini?
You can visit the Elite Competitions website and purchase tickets for £3.19 each. You can buy as many tickets as you like, before the prize draw which will be done live on Friday 29th September 2023 at 5:30pm.
Photos by Callum Bastian Photo: Callum Bastian
The Huracan Performante Spyder LP 640-4 has a 5.2L V10 Naturally Aspirated engine. Photo: Callum Bastian. Photo: Callum Bastian.
A car fit for a (Burger) King. Photo: Callum Bastian. Photo: Callum Bastian
At Blackpool Airport. Photo: Callum Bastian Photo: Callum Bastian
A run-around to do the shopping. Photo: Callum Bastian. Photo: Callum Bastian
Jet-setting life in Blackpool. Photo: Callum Bastian Photo: Callum Bastian
Filling up with petrol. Photo: Callum Bastian. Photo: Callum Bastian
Shopping in style at Morrisons, Squires Gate. Callum Bastian Photo: Callum Bastian