News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

9 photos of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder at Blackpool locations which you can win in an online competition

A traffic-stopping supercar has been photographed in various locations around Blackpool – and it could be yours!
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 15:43 BST

The yellow Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder LP 640-4 was spotted passing through a McDonald’s drive-thru and in the Booths supermarket car park.

The 2019 model – which can reach upto 202mph – is worth £150,000.

As the Elite Competitions crew filmed the latest prize for their website, they naturally caught the attention of passers-by.

How can I be in with a chance of winning the Lamborghini?

You can visit the Elite Competitions website and purchase tickets for £3.19 each. You can buy as many tickets as you like, before the prize draw which will be done live on Friday 29th September 2023 at 5:30pm.

Undefined: readMore
Photos by Callum Bastian

1. wbegnews-supercar-nw.jpg

Photos by Callum Bastian Photo: Callum Bastian

Photo Sales
The Huracan Performante Spyder LP 640-4 has a 5.2L V10 Naturally Aspirated engine. Photo: Callum Bastian.

2. wbegnews-lamborghini4-nw.jpg

The Huracan Performante Spyder LP 640-4 has a 5.2L V10 Naturally Aspirated engine. Photo: Callum Bastian. Photo: Callum Bastian.

Photo Sales
A car fit for a (Burger) King. Photo: Callum Bastian.

3. wbegnews-lamborghin7-nw.jpg

A car fit for a (Burger) King. Photo: Callum Bastian. Photo: Callum Bastian

Photo Sales
At Blackpool Airport. Photo: Callum Bastian

4. wbegnews-lamborghini9-nw.jpg

At Blackpool Airport. Photo: Callum Bastian Photo: Callum Bastian

Photo Sales
A run-around to do the shopping. Photo: Callum Bastian.

5. wbegnews-lamborghini5-nw.jpg

A run-around to do the shopping. Photo: Callum Bastian. Photo: Callum Bastian

Photo Sales
Jet-setting life in Blackpool. Photo: Callum Bastian

6. wbegnews-lamborghini8-nw.jpg

Jet-setting life in Blackpool. Photo: Callum Bastian Photo: Callum Bastian

Photo Sales
Filling up with petrol. Photo: Callum Bastian.

7. wbegnews-lamborghini3-nw.jpg

Filling up with petrol. Photo: Callum Bastian. Photo: Callum Bastian

Photo Sales
Shopping in style at Morrisons, Squires Gate. Callum Bastian

8. wbegnews-lamborghini2-nw.jpg

Shopping in style at Morrisons, Squires Gate. Callum Bastian Photo: Callum Bastian

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LamborghiniBlackpoolMcDonald's