A traffic-stopping supercar has been photographed in various locations around Blackpool – and it could be yours!

The yellow Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder LP 640-4 was spotted passing through a McDonald’s drive-thru and in the Booths supermarket car park.

The 2019 model – which can reach upto 202mph – is worth £150,000.

As the Elite Competitions crew filmed the latest prize for their website, they naturally caught the attention of passers-by.

How can I be in with a chance of winning the Lamborghini?

You can visit the Elite Competitions website and purchase tickets for £3.19 each. You can buy as many tickets as you like, before the prize draw which will be done live on Friday 29th September 2023 at 5:30pm.

Photos by Callum Bastian

The Huracan Performante Spyder LP 640-4 has a 5.2L V10 Naturally Aspirated engine. Photo: Callum Bastian.

A car fit for a (Burger) King. Photo: Callum Bastian.

At Blackpool Airport. Photo: Callum Bastian

A run-around to do the shopping. Photo: Callum Bastian.

Jet-setting life in Blackpool. Photo: Callum Bastian

Filling up with petrol. Photo: Callum Bastian.