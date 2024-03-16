Fish and chip shops for sale in Preston, Blackpool, Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Lostock Hall, Clayton Brook, Burnley

Is your local chippy up for sale?

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 16th Mar 2024, 12:46 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2024, 13:10 GMT

Ever fancied owning your very own fish and chips shop?

If so, now might be your chance with nine popular and well established Lancashire chippes up for sale - including chip shops in Preston, Blackpool, Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Lostock Hall and other prime locations.

Some even come with their own living accommodation and many have recently been refurbished, making them ideal business opportunities for those looking to try their hand at the nation's favourite dish.

Is your local chippy on the list?

1. Wee Chippy, Preston

Holme Slack Lane, Preston, PR1 6EY | 4.7 out of 5 (103 Google reviews) | Asking Price - £195,000 | The owner is seeking to sell after 25 years due to health reasons | Comes with fixtures, fittings and equipment

2. Jit's Plaice, Preston

88 Ripon St, Preston PR1 7UJ | Asking price - £34,950 | Turnover - £67,600 | Sale due to owner's poor health

3. Merrycat Fish & Chips, Blackpool

39 Layton Road, Layton, Blackpool FY3 8EA | Asking price - £180,000 | Retirement sale | shop with two bed apartment and separate let building to the rear

4. Kay’s Fish & Chips, Rawtenstall

91 Bacup Road, Rawtenstall, BB4 7NW | Asking price - £299,000 | Turnover - £558,000

5. Holloways Fish & Chips, Burnley

2 Towneley St, Burnley BB10 1UJ | Asking price - £249,950 | Same owners for 30 years

6. New Anchor, Cleveleys

42 Anchorsholme Ln E, Blackpool, Cleveleys FY5 3QL | Asking price - £282,500 | Includes spacious self-contained owner’s accommodation with kitchen, 3 bedrooms, bathroom and loft room

