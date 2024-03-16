Ever fancied owning your very own fish and chips shop?

If so, now might be your chance with nine popular and well established Lancashire chippes up for sale - including chip shops in Preston, Blackpool, Fleetwood, Cleveleys, Lostock Hall and other prime locations.

Some even come with their own living accommodation and many have recently been refurbished, making them ideal business opportunities for those looking to try their hand at the nation's favourite dish.

Is your local chippy on the list?

1 . Wee Chippy, Preston Holme Slack Lane, Preston, PR1 6EY | 4.7 out of 5 (103 Google reviews) | Asking Price - £195,000 | The owner is seeking to sell after 25 years due to health reasons | Comes with fixtures, fittings and equipment Photo Sales

2 . Jit's Plaice, Preston 88 Ripon St, Preston PR1 7UJ | Asking price - £34,950 | Turnover - £67,600 | Sale due to owner's poor health Photo Sales

3 . Merrycat Fish & Chips, Blackpool 39 Layton Road, Layton, Blackpool FY3 8EA | Asking price - £180,000 | Retirement sale | shop with two bed apartment and separate let building to the rear Photo Sales

4 . Kay’s Fish & Chips, Rawtenstall 91 Bacup Road, Rawtenstall, BB4 7NW | Asking price - £299,000 | Turnover - £558,000 Photo Sales

5 . Holloways Fish & Chips, Burnley 2 Towneley St, Burnley BB10 1UJ | Asking price - £249,950 | Same owners for 30 years Photo Sales

6 . New Anchor, Cleveleys 42 Anchorsholme Ln E, Blackpool, Cleveleys FY5 3QL | Asking price - £282,500 | Includes spacious self-contained owner’s accommodation with kitchen, 3 bedrooms, bathroom and loft room Photo Sales