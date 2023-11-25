9 companies hiring for Christmas roles in Blackpool including JD Sports, Costa, HMV and Pandora - how to apply

Businesses are gearing up for the Christmas period by recruiting for hundreds of seasonal roles nationwide.

With Christmas just around the corner, many businesses are looking ahead to the most wonderful – and busiest – time of the year by hiring thousands of seasonal workers this month.

If you’re searching for seasonal work this winter, look no further.

Here are nine companies hiring for Christmas roles in and around Blackpool:

JD Sports – Seasonal Sales Assistant

JD Sports are seeking an enthusiastic part time sales assistant to play a vital role in delivering an exceptional shopping experience for their customers.

With affluent opportunities for career development, JD Group is the place to be if you are motivated by progression and interested in developing your career.

Click HERE to apply.

Card Factory – Seasonal Sales Assistant

Card Factory are preparing for the busiest time of the year by recruiting seasonal sales assistants across all of their stores on fixed-term contracts.

The role requires someone who can work at pace whilst multitasking and embracing change.

The contract ends on December 31.

Click HERE to apply.

Footasylum – Seasonal Sales Assistant

Footasylum is hiring for seasonal sales assistants to join one of their stores based in Blackpool.

This is working part-time hours on a temporary contract.

There’s an established team in place, and you will be working directly with them to help create the best customer shopping experience possible at one of their busiest times of year.

Click HERE to apply.

Costa – Barista

Starting pay of £10.70 – £11.70 per hour (dependent on the location of the store) rising with training.

Day to day, you’ll be making coffee that provides uplifting moments for customers.

That means sustainably sourced beans and velvety milk coffee, topped with Costa’s signature art, and delivered with your signature smile.

Click HERE to apply.

Dalmeny Hotel – Seasonal Food and Beverage Assistant

The Dalmeny Resort Hotel is a leading Fylde Coast hotel with a reputation for great customer experience.

They are currently expanding their food and beverage team and are looking to recruit passionate food and beverage assistants.

This role is seasonal so would be perfect for students or for someone who is only looking to work school holidays and festive periods.

Availability to work for December half term and New Year's Eve is essential, however, they are closed December 23, 24 and 26.

Candidates can expect up to £10.42 an hour.

Click HERE to apply.

HMV – Seasonal Sales Assistant

If you really know your stuff about the HMV sells and can inspire customers and deliver exceptional service, HMV can offer you an exciting career in entertainment retail.

Using your specialist product and market knowledge, you’ll contribute to HMV’s success through providing first class customer service, merchandising and replenishing stock.

Click HERE to apply.

Pertemps – Seasonal Delivery Drivers

Pertemps are currently looking for Seasonal Delivery Drivers for Royal Mail for their busy Autumn-Winter period.

The hourly rate is £13.37 and shifts are eight hours £13.37 per day, five days per week.

Your day will start with sorting mail at your local delivery office, loading parcels and preparing for your route.

You will then embark on your delivery routes, using handheld devices.

Click HERE to apply.

River Island – Seasonal Sales Advisor

River Island’s sales advisors are the key to delivering the best possible service to their customers in a responsive and fast moving environment.

River Island are passionate and driven to provide the very best experience to their customers and are looking for like minded individuals to join the Island!

Whether you are on our shop floor, in the stock room or serving on the tills you play an important part in the overall success of River Island’s stores.

Hourly rate between £8.20 and £10.55.

Click HERE to apply.

Pandora – Seasonal Sales Assistant

Join Pandora’s team as a seasonal sales assistant.

Competitive rate of pay, bonus scheme, generous employee discount, jewellery uniform allowance and other excellent benefits!

Pandora is hiring enthusiastic seasonal sales assistants to make the season sparkle. Contracts will end on January 7, 2024, but Pandora will look to fill permanent vacancies with their top performers.