8 restaurants, cafes, takeaways and clubs in and around Blackpool given new food hygiene ratings

8 establishments in and around Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 15th Nov 2023, 14:12 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 14:12 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

1. Latest food hygiene ratings

Rated 4 on October 16.

2. Sea Wave, Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB

Rated 3 on on October 13.

3. Teanos kitchen, Mowbray Drive, Blackpool, FY3 7XG

Rated 2 on October 16.

4. Empire, Station Terrace, Blackpool, FY4 1HT

Rated 4 on October 17.

5. Cafe Whitmore, Bradshaw Lane Greenhalgh, Kirkham, Preston, PR4 3HQ

Rated 4 on October 13.

6. Fig & Olive, The Old Bakery, Green Street, Lytham, FY8 5LG

