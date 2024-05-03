51 Lancashire pubs with the best beer gardens you should try this May Bank Holiday 2024

These beer gardens in Lancashire are perfect for a drink in the sun.

By Sean Gleaves, Emma Downey
Published 3rd May 2024, 16:05 BST

The bank holiday weekend is nearly here!

Picture the scene – the sun is shining, you’re off work and the clouds are blue.

What better way to celebrate a sunny day than by heading down to your nearest beer garden for a nice cold beverage.

We asked residents in Lancashire to share their go-to places with us.

In no particular order, here are 51 of their suggestions:

1. The Hinds Head

The Hinds Head Hotel, Preston Road, Chorley, provides a décor of rustic and modern with snug areas, an open fire in winter and for summer a beer garden with rural views over Rivington and Winter Hill.

1. The Hinds Head

The Hinds Head Hotel, Preston Road, Chorley, provides a décor of rustic and modern with snug areas, an open fire in winter and for summer a beer garden with rural views over Rivington and Winter Hill. Photo: Google

2. Saddle Inn

Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9PH | 4.4 out of 5 (686 Google reviews) | "Great food, great atmosphere, friendly staff and good selection of beers."

2. Saddle Inn

Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9PH | 4.4 out of 5 (686 Google reviews) | "Great food, great atmosphere, friendly staff and good selection of beers." Photo: Google

3. The White Bull

The White Bull, 135 Market Street, Chorley, is a clean traditional pub with a sunny beer garden and pool table and food menu. It also shows Sky sports.

3. The White Bull

The White Bull, 135 Market Street, Chorley, is a clean traditional pub with a sunny beer garden and pool table and food menu. It also shows Sky sports. Photo: Google

4. Bloom Bar

North Pier, Blackpool, FY1 1NE | 4.3 out of 5 (837 Google reviews) | "Great selection of beers, wines, prosecco, champagne, cocktails and spirits."

4. Bloom Bar

North Pier, Blackpool, FY1 1NE | 4.3 out of 5 (837 Google reviews) | "Great selection of beers, wines, prosecco, champagne, cocktails and spirits." Photo: Google

5. The Albion

The Albion, 243 Whalley Rd, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington, beer garden overlooks the Leeds and Liverpool canal.

5. The Albion

The Albion, 243 Whalley Rd, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington, beer garden overlooks the Leeds and Liverpool canal. Photo: Google

6. The Venue

North Promenade, Cleveleys, FY5 1LW | 4.3 out of 5 (1,455 Google reviews) | "Good food great coffee, relaxing place to visit."

6. The Venue

North Promenade, Cleveleys, FY5 1LW | 4.3 out of 5 (1,455 Google reviews) | "Good food great coffee, relaxing place to visit." Photo: Google

