£500k investment for Flying Handbag in Blackpool will see 'significant improvements' including new stage and toilets

One of Blackpool’s most popular gay-friendly haunts is poised to undergo a huge transformation.

The Flying Handbag on Queen Street will be undergoing a huge £500,000 refurbishment early next year, with significant improvements being made to the stage area and new toilets installed.

The work is being funded by Thwaites Brewery, which took over the venue from Funny Girls owner Basil Newby MBE last year, and is expected to take around six weeks to complete.

A ‘refurb closing party’ will take place at the club on January 12 from 7pm until 2am, with entertainment provided by the Flying Handbag DJs and two special guests: international comedy drag show The Glamour Girls and singer-songwriter Johnny Wright.

A Flying Handbag spokesman wrote: “Thwaites are going to invest a considerable sum of money that will see The Flying Handbag transformed into a modern stylish venue, and yes, we will have brand new, beautiful, amazing, fabulous toilets.

“Are we still a ‘gay bar’? Absolutely, most definitely. In fact we’re more than just a gay bar, we’re Blackpool’s only purpose built gay venue which welcomes everybody.”

A spokesman for Thwaites said: “During the refurbishment some staff will be taking holidays, others are undertaking development courses and we are all looking forward to reopening with a celebration once the investment work is complete.

“Such a significant investment is great news for the Flying Handbag and everyone who visits there, and it’s great news for Blackpool.”