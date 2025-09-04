3D printing becomes indispensable tool after Addison Precision apprentices reshape workflows

From waiting weeks for fixtures to producing them overnight, apprentices at Addison Precision have used 3D 360’s Advanced Manufacturing Skills Bootcamps to develop workflows on the shop floor in just six months.

Addison Precision, which has served blue-chip clients for more than 40 years, employs 50 people at its state-of-the-art facility in Lancashire. With eight apprentices in its early careers programme, the business turned to 3D 360’s training to accelerate its use of additive manufacturing and digital workflows.

Within months, apprentices were designing and producing their own jigs, fixtures and tooling using entry-level 3D printers. Lead times that once stretched to 30 days were cut to just hours and the impact has rippled across the workforce.

“The fact that we’ve got guys younger than 21 completely changing our factory and the way we manufacture is amazing,” said Matt Sellers, Addison’s Planning/Scheduling Engineer and apprentice training lead.

Apprentices at Addison Precision

“We can think about something and make it within hours. We used to make drawing, now the drawing is the model.”

Knowledge into Practice

3D 360’s Advanced Manufacturing Skills Bootcamps blended 3D CAD, 3D Printing and Industry 4.0 context in a hands-on setting. Delivered in a “train the trainer” style, apprentices quickly returned to the factory floor and shared their knowledge with senior machinists, some with more than 20 years’ experience, who stayed after shifts to try 3D printing themselves.

“We’ve got five apprentices who, within a week, went from knowing nothing about it to being able to come back here and teach lessons, even to colleagues with decades of experience,” Matt added.

3D printed item

Real impact

Fixtures and tools that once took up to a month are now produced overnight.

Additive manufacturing is now described as “something we cannot live without.”

Apprentices now model, program and machine parts directly from CAD, creating digital twins and streamlining production.

Everyday shop aids, from custom tool holders to drill racks, keep production running smoothly and reduce downtime.

Apprentices are now recognised as innovation leaders, driving continuous improvement from the ground up.

Looking ahead

Addison plans to put every future apprentice through 3D 360’s Advanced Manufacturing Skills Bootcamps. The company is also exploring hybrid manufacturing techniques, combining metal additive with CNC finishing, to further reduce waste and cycle times.

3D printed items

About Addison Precision

Founded over 40 years ago, Addison Precision delivers high-end precision engineering and manufacturing services for blue-chip clients across multiple sectors. Operating from a purpose-built, ISO-accredited facility, the company provides CNC machining, multi-axis capability, superfinishing and assembly services.

Recognition at the Red Rose Awards 2023 highlights Addison’s continued investment in people, technology and quality.

About 3D 360 Ltd

Founded in 2020, 3D 360 Ltd is a specialist provider of advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0 training. Its courses span 3D printing, 3D CAD, robotics, cyber security, and more. With a strong focus on community, social value and practical impact, 3D 360 works with schools, SMEs, multinationals and public sector partners across the UK. Find out more about the skills bootcamps: https://3d360printer.co.uk/training-courses/dfe-funded-skills-bootcamps/